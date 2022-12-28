'Not interested in cars,' Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite bike

'Not interested in cars,' Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite bike2 min read . 11:26 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed personal details about his life in the latest interview with The Bombay Journey. Gandhi, who is busy with Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra these days, said he prefers cycling to driving a motorcycle. The Wayanad MP said he does not like cars but is interested in driving. Gandhi said he knows 90% technicalities of a car and can fix it, but not obsessed with cars.
"I find as much beauty in an old Lambretta as in an R1. In some ways, Lambretta is more beautiful as it takes more effort to drive, it's more dangerous," the Congress leader told The Bombay Journey.
Among bikes, Rahul Gandhi disclosed that he also dislikes "Enfields". He said though people love Enfields' brakes or balance, he likes Yamaha RD350.
"My favourite bike was the one I had when I used to work in London. That was the love of my life. Aprilia RS 250," Rahul Gandhi added.
On electric vehicles, Gandhi said EVs revolution requires a foundation and India is nowhere there. "Foundation means the production of batteries. What is being done is all ad hoc".
The senior Congress leader also spoke about planes. Remembering his father late Rajiv Gandhi, he said, "My father was a pilot and I learned something from him that flying is partially about an airplane but it is more about the approach and attitude. My father always told me to fly the plane and don't let the plane fly me which means a pilot has to be ahead of the plane".
Nowadays, Gandhi said he prefers cycling in Delhi as he finds driving "dangerous" and also cycling helps him to use "his power".
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a brief break.
The yatra will resume from Kashmere Gate in Delhi on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh the same afternoon through Loni in Ghaziabad.
According to the AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate at 10 am on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at noon.
It will make night halt in Mavikala in Baghpat.
The yatra will pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and enter Haryana though Sanauli in Panipat in the evening of January 5.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will start its journey in Haryana on January 6 morning and remain in the state for six days before entering Punjab on January 12.
The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break.
The marchers took the break after reaching the Red Fort in Delhi on 24 December.
The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September and will conclude in Kashmir early next year.
