Not Islamically valid…: Swara Bhasker's marriage hits new controversy

The comment sparked a new controversy as many critisiced the comment. Famous RJ Sayema defended Swara-Fahad's wedding by questioning Wajidi's opinion. RJ Sayema wrote to the scholar, "Your citing of the Quran was accurate but you gave an unsolicited advice. Did Swara or Fahad ask you? We need to stop imposing and let people be. Allah won't ask you. 'Neeyat' is a pillar of Islam and your appear questionable. This is disservice to Islam. I hope you realise it."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}