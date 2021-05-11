The University Grants Commission on Tuesday dismissed reports which said that it has issued new guidelines regarding the universities' examinations .

The Commission said that "incorrect news regarding UGC guidelines on examinations" has been spreading across social platforms

"UGC has not yet issued any guidelines on examination recently and the news is incorrect," the Commission said in an official notification.

The UGC also clarified that that it had issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendar last year frequently. "Further UGC vide letter dated May 6, 2021 has requested the universities to keep the offline examination in abeyance during the month of May, 2021," it added.

Last week, the UGC had asked universities not to conduct offline exams in May and decide on conducting online exams after assessing local conditions.

The Commission stressed in its letter to all universities and colleges that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety of everyone is most important.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had directed all centrally-funded institutions (IITs, NITs, IIITs, etc) not to conduct offline exams in May. The decision on examinations will be reviewed again in the first week of June, 2021, the ministry had said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.