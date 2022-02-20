The Covid-19 pandemic has turned millions of lives upside down. The pandemic has affected us greatly and though the young may be far less likely to get infected seriously ill or die from respiratory infection, it has not made us immune from the damaging consequences of this unprecedented disease.

The youth's greatest concern is the covid-19 pandemic in the past 12 months which is taking on their mental health, according to a survey by Ipsos global. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a post that highlighted top concerns among adults aged 16-64.

In Goenka's tweet, Covid-19 surpassed several other key concerns among young adults such as unemployment, poverty, corruption, and crime.

While the Covid-19 pandemic remained the top concern among adults, poverty and social inequality stood at second. The third-highest concerns were unemployment and jobs, the data said. Whereas, Financial corruption and crime and violence stood at 3 and 4th spot, respectively.

Top concerns over the past 12 months pic.twitter.com/4gri1W5Cge — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that the pandemic has begun to recede in several parts of the globe. The UN health agency said late on Tuesday in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.

WHO said that all other coronavirus variants, including alpha, beta, and delta, continue to decline globally as omicron crowds them out. Among the more than 400,000 coronavirus sequences uploaded to the world's biggest virus database in the last week, more than 98% were omicron.

WHO said the BA.2 version of omicron appears to be “steadily increasing" and its prevalence has risen in South Africa, Denmark, the UK, and other countries.

