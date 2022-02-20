Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Not jobs, this is what worries young people the most, Harsh Goenka tweets

Not jobs, this is what worries young people the most, Harsh Goenka tweets

Covid-19 pandemic recedes in several parts of the globe
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

The youth's greatest concern is the covid-19 pandemic in the past 12 months which is taking on their mental health, according to a survey

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned millions of lives upside down. The pandemic has affected us greatly and though the young may be far less likely to get infected seriously ill or die from respiratory infection, it has not made us immune from the damaging consequences of this unprecedented disease.

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned millions of lives upside down. The pandemic has affected us greatly and though the young may be far less likely to get infected seriously ill or die from respiratory infection, it has not made us immune from the damaging consequences of this unprecedented disease.

The youth's greatest concern is the covid-19 pandemic in the past 12 months which is taking on their mental health, according to a survey by Ipsos global. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a post that highlighted top concerns among adults aged 16-64.

The youth's greatest concern is the covid-19 pandemic in the past 12 months which is taking on their mental health, according to a survey by Ipsos global. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a post that highlighted top concerns among adults aged 16-64.

In Goenka's tweet, Covid-19 surpassed several other key concerns among young adults such as unemployment, poverty, corruption, and crime.

In Goenka's tweet, Covid-19 surpassed several other key concerns among young adults such as unemployment, poverty, corruption, and crime.

While the Covid-19 pandemic remained the top concern among adults, poverty and social inequality stood at second. The third-highest concerns were unemployment and jobs, the data said. Whereas, Financial corruption and crime and violence stood at 3 and 4th spot, respectively.

While the Covid-19 pandemic remained the top concern among adults, poverty and social inequality stood at second. The third-highest concerns were unemployment and jobs, the data said. Whereas, Financial corruption and crime and violence stood at 3 and 4th spot, respectively.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that the pandemic has begun to recede in several parts of the globe. The UN health agency said late on Tuesday in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that the pandemic has begun to recede in several parts of the globe. The UN health agency said late on Tuesday in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.

WHO said that all other coronavirus variants, including alpha, beta, and delta, continue to decline globally as omicron crowds them out. Among the more than 400,000 coronavirus sequences uploaded to the world's biggest virus database in the last week, more than 98% were omicron.

WHO said that all other coronavirus variants, including alpha, beta, and delta, continue to decline globally as omicron crowds them out. Among the more than 400,000 coronavirus sequences uploaded to the world's biggest virus database in the last week, more than 98% were omicron.

WHO said the BA.2 version of omicron appears to be “steadily increasing" and its prevalence has risen in South Africa, Denmark, the UK, and other countries.

WHO said the BA.2 version of omicron appears to be “steadily increasing" and its prevalence has risen in South Africa, Denmark, the UK, and other countries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!