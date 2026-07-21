Not just CJP, these are other major protests happening across India right now

From students and farmers to tribal communities and political parties, protests have erupted across India over a range of issues, including education, agriculture, statehood, environmental conservation and land rights.

These demonstrations have drawn responses ranging from police action and increased security to policy reversals and fresh assurances from governments.

CJP protest dominates national attention The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has emerged as the biggest flashpoint after demonstrators marching towards Parliament clashed with Delhi Police on Monday.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What issues are currently driving protests across India? ⌵ Protests in India are currently driven by various issues including education, agriculture, statehood, environmental conservation, and land rights. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest gain national attention? ⌵ The CJP protest gained national attention due to demonstrators clashing with Delhi Police while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. 3 How are protests regulated in India? ⌵ Protests in India are regulated by designating specific protest spots, requiring police permission, and imposing prohibitory orders under applicable laws to maintain public order. 4 What was the outcome of the Ken-Betwa agitation by tribal communities? ⌵ The Ken-Betwa agitation by tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh concluded after 15 days, with protesters opposing the project citing inadequate rehabilitation and compensation measures. 5 Should the government engage in dialogue with protest groups like the CJP? ⌵ Yes, many argue that the government should engage in dialogue with protest groups to address their grievances and prevent further escalations or violence.

The CJP-led march demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was met with tear gas shells and lathicharge from Delhi Police. Several policemen also suffered injuries during the confrontations.

At least five FIRs have been registered so far by the cops in the violence linked to the Monday's protest. No arrests have been made so far.

CJP has accused the police of using excessive force while accusing the Union government of not doing anything regarding their demands. A CJP spokesperson, while talking to ANI on Tuesday, said the government will now have to come to Jantar Mantar to talk to them. Dipke has, meanwhile, said the protest will continue but there will be no march to Parliament for now.

After the events of Monday, it has become a political issue, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and urging the Centre to engage with protesters through dialogue.

Farmers march to Delhi Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are gathered at Haryana's Shambhu border amid a proposed march to Delhi for a Kisan Mahapanchayat. The farmers are protesting against the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Farmer organisations argue that greater market access for imported agricultural products could hurt domestic farmers, dairy producers and rural livelihoods. Haryana Police have tightened security and erected barricades at the Shambhu border to stop the convoy from entering the capital.

National Conference revives statehood demand The National Conference on Monday organised a protest in Delhi demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah accused the Centre of failing to honour its commitment to restore statehood. The protest was initially restricted near Jantar Mantar before shifting to Mavalankar Hall.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah alleges Centre suppressed J&K statehood protest at Jantar Mantar

Tribals continue Ken-Betwa agitation In Madhya Pradesh, a protest led by tribal communities against the Ken-Betwa Link Project, India's first river interlinking project, ended on Sunday. The 15-day demonstration on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district came to an abrupt end when the Madhya Pradesh Police cleared the site and escorted the participants back to their home villages.

The protesters opposed displacement and claim rehabilitation and compensation measures remain inadequate. They argue that forests, rivers and agricultural land form the basis of their livelihoods and cultural identity.

Uttarakhand pauses tree felling In Uttarakhand, continued protests by environmentalists and local residents prompted the state government to halt the felling of 4,369 trees for the proposed Rishikesh highway widening project.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the decision after campaigners demanded an alternative alignment to reduce ecological damage.