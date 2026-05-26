Not just Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Delhi Race Club and Polo Association are also facing eviction

The central government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it will not take forceful possession of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, days after it was asked to hand over the premises.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi HC on Tuesday that any proceedings for eviction from the premises will be initiated as per the law after giving due notice to the occupants.

Delhi Gymkhana Club faces eviction The Centre had asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

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The order, issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

Delhi Gymkhana Club seeks alternative plot On Monday, it was reported that the general committee overseeing Delhi Gymkhana Club has urged the Centre not to disrupt the functioning of the institution, and requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the L&DO to consider allotting an alternative plot of land for relocation of the club in case the takeover proceeds.

One of the committee members told PTI that in the interests of members, employees and other stakeholders should be protected before any decision affecting the club's operations is implemented.

HC lifts stay on Delhi Race Club eviction In a related development, the Delhi HC on Tuesday allowed the Central government to resume eviction proceedings against the Delhi Race Club over its continued occupation of government.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia allowed an appeal filed by the Union government against an interim order that had stopped eviction proceedings against the Delhi Race Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

Delhi Race Club The Delhi Race Club is located on 53 acres of government land on Race Course Road, now called Lok Kalyan Marg. According to the government, the club’s lease expired on December 31, 1994 and was never renewed after that.

Since no further extension was granted, the club's continued occupation of the land was unauthorised and liable to be examined under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, the Centre argued.

The Centre issued a notice to the Delhi Race Club on March 13, claiming that it was in continued unauthorised occupation of the premises and sought its peaceful possession on the grounds that the land was needed for public purpose.

Eviction notice served to Jaipur Polo Grounds Another major sporting facility facing eviction is the Jaipur Polo Grounds of the Indian Polo Association in the same area.

On March12, it too served a 15-day eviction notice, but on March 25, the Delhi HC restrained the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from taking "forcible possession" of the Delhi Race Club at Kamal Ataturk Marg and the Jaipur Polo Ground.

The court held that even if the government seeks to resume land for a "larger public purpose," it must follow the "due process of law."

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The IPA, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, submitted that the association had been in continuous possession of the ground for over four decades and had already made lease payments up to March 2030.

The Centre, however, argued that the lease had expired in 1993 and the IPA was merely a "licensee" with no right to remain.