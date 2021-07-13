Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Not just in Manali, rush for 'freedom' a global phenomenon: Anand Mahindra

Not just in Manali, rush for 'freedom' a global phenomenon: Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Tourists are arriving in large numbers over the past few days at major tourists spots like Mussoorie, Kempty Fall, Nainital, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.
  • Several videos have gone viral in which tourists are seen violating Covid norms by not wearing masks and refusing to maintain social distancing.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has recently posted a video on Twitter in which several Americans were seen flocking to national parks in record numbers.

The Mahindra Group chairman said not just Indian tourists are having a strong longing for traveling but it is also the case with Americans. He said, "rush for freedom is a global phenomenon".

"We have been condemning the Indian vacationers in Manali and other hill stations. We should acknowledge that this rush for ‘freedom’ and reconnecting with the outdoors is a global phenomenon...," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

In the New York Times video, Americans were seen flocking to national parks in record numbers, in many cases leading to long lines and overcrowded facilities.

Recently, Mahindra had also posted a viral photo of overcrowded Manali and called it alarming.

Mahindra had written, "Yes, alarming. But it's evidence of a possible post-Covid trend: The pandemic highlighted the fragility and unpredictability of life. People are living FOR the moment. We all want to see more and do more ASAP. We are becoming NOW consumers. Kal ho naa ho?".

Tourists are arriving in large numbers over the past few days at major tourists spots like Mussoorie, Kempty Fall, Nainital, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Several videos have gone viral in which tourists are seen violating Covid norms by not wearing masks and refusing to maintain social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concern as people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and market places.

Because of the tourist influx, both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have set up strict rules to ensure that the Covid norms are strictly followed by all tourists.

As per the latest report, around 8,000 tourist vehicles were sent back over the weekend in Nainital and Mussoorie.

