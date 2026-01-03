‘Not just insulting, it is dangerous…’: Raghav Chadha slams delivery platforms response to gig workers strike

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, in a social media post on 3 Janaury 2026, defended his support for the gig workers who called for a strike on the final day of the year 2025.

Raghav Chadha criticised the platforms for labelling the gig workers as “miscreants,” highlighting that he was happy his Parliamentary intervention had sparked a debate in the country.

“Delivery partners across India went on strike demanding basic dignity, fair pay, safety, predictable rules and social security. The response from the Platform was to call them ‘miscreants’ and turn a labour demand into a law & order narrative. That is not just insulting, it is dangerous. Workers asking for fair pay are not criminals,” he said in his post on X.

Chadha said that if the gig workers ‘system needs police to keep running on its biggest day,’ then that does not serve as proof of the system working.

“That is an admission it doesn't. If you needed police to have your workers stay on the road, they're not employees. They're hostages with helmets. I am glad my intervention in Parliament has started a nationwide debate,” said Chadha in his post on X.

Pro-business stance Raghav Chadha said he is ‘pro-business and pro-startups,’ standing for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Union Parliament.

“I am pro-business and pro-startups. I have stood for innovation and entrepreneurship in Parliament. India needs its builders and risk-takers. I will always back them. But I will never back exploitation dressed as progress...Success cannot be built by squeezing the last ounce out of the people doing the hardest work. And apparently asking for fair pay is politics now. Strange how everything becomes 'political agenda' the moment it threatens margins or stock prices,” he said.

"When one day's income decides rent, electricity, or a child's school fee, logging in on a strike day is not approval, it is survival. It is desperation. People remain trapped when better options do not exist. And please don't sell people a distant dream to justify a present injustice. Promising that workers' children will do better someday is not an answer to exploitation today. Record order numbers do not measure dignity. Lakhs of orders is a business metric, not a moral one," he added.

Coordinated effort to criticise? The AAP MP also alleged that board members of platforms had mounted a coordinated effort to criticise his reach out to gig workers.

"I would have preferred a healthy discussion on pay, safety, and protections. What came instead was coordinated noise. Within hours, identical talking points flooded our feeds. Board members who never discuss labour discovered social media. Influencers with no history of caring about workers began posting defences. As if someone had sent out a script. I have been in this long enough to recognise a paid campaign when I see one. To those in the Platforms making personal calls and sending messages requesting for tweets in their favour: your efforts reached me before your tweets did," he said.

Chadha who had raised the issue of compensation for gig workers in the Rajya Sabha also took a dig at those who had chosen to target his personal lifestyle.

"My life is transparent. I wonder if the same can be said for the algorithms that decide a worker's pay. Do not waste time debating my lifestyle. Focus on improving the lifestyle of gig workers. I have been fortunate and that's exactly why I will use my position to raise these demands. If we have been given more, our duty is to demand fairness for those who are given less. Stop polarising a basic issue. The question is simple. Will we build India's growth on dignity and safety, or on pressure and insecurity?" he said.

Gig workers need better treatment Chadha concluded by asking for the gig workers to be treated better by platforms.

"Progress is whether the people who make the system run can live with dignity. This is a fight I will see through. In Parliament. Outside Parliament. Until there is accountability. The workers who built these platforms order by order, kilometre by kilometre, deserve better than to be called "miscreants" for asking to be treated as human beings," he said.

Chadha's long X post follows a series of posts from Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Naukri.com and Non-Executive Director of Eternal (Zomato), who questioned those behind the recent call for gig workers to strike. Bikhchandani stated that discussions concerning delivery partner compensation and welfare remain a priority for the company's management and board, while taking a jab at the people who called for the strike.

"Thanks for putting out these details in Public @deepigoyal. I can testify to the fact that discussions on delivery partner welfare and fair compensation occupy a significant percentage of the time in Board meetings. The management and the board are bothered about these. Now the people who ran this campaign and unsuccessfully tried to organise a strike could have written or come over and asked for this information and got it and had a discussion. However, they preferred to instead launch a campaign on social media - it suited them and their political agenda better," Bikhchandani said on X.

This development came after Deepinder Goyal shared data regarding the financial structure of the gig model at Zomato. According to Goyal, average hourly earnings for delivery partners at Zomato increased by approximately 10.9 per cent year-on-year in 2025, reaching ₹102 compared to ₹92 in 2024, according to data shared by him. The figures, which exclude tips, reflect a steady growth in earnings over a longer horizon for the gig workforce.

Earlier on Friday, Bikhchandani weighed into the debate on gig workers praising Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's comments on the one-day gig workers' strike while taking an indirect jab at those alleging that these workers were being exploited.

In response to Goyal's post on X, Bikhchandani wrote, "Very well written Deepinder Goyal. Every word is true. It beggars belief that a Champagne Socialist who married a film star and had a designer wedding in Udaipur and a first wedding anniversary in Maldive has the audacity to then shed crocodile tears around alleged exploitation of gig workers. Aam Aadmi my foot," the 'X' post said.

The founder of Info Edge was taking an apparent dig at the AAP MP Raghav Chadha without naming him.

Earlier, Goyal had defended the gig economy, arguing that it shattered centuries of invisibility for labourers, stating that, for the first time, workers, delivery partners, riders, and others interact directly with consumers on a large scale. He mentioned that makes inequality personal, which is why the gig economy sparks discomfort and heated debates.