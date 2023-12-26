Not just JN.1, other mutants may be causing covid spike too, say experts

New Delhi: The recent spike in active covid-19 cases in India could be due to other variants such as BA.2.86 and not just JN.1 variant, experts have said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Based on whatever information we have, it appears that JN.1 can infect many at a time, more than other mutants. In India, the virus is present and with time it might pre-dominate. But having said that, other strains also tend to exist and can continue causing the infection," said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, epidemiologist, former ICMR scientist and member of the government's covid-19 task force.

"Considering that many active cases are not being registered, say those with milder symptoms, it is tough to say that only JN.1 is causing a surge. We have to wait a bit more," Gangakhedkar said.

As per the health ministry data on Tuesday, India reported 412 new covid cases and three deaths in Karnataka on Tuesday. With 4,170 active cases nationwide, genome sequencing revealed 69 instances of the JN.1 strain. This variant is gaining dominance in other countries, including the US, where it accounts for 39% to 50% of cases, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The US is doing extensive mapping of all existing variants and the JN.1 was seen as more susceptible. This has happened because there is a race for survival among mutants … if there are say 1,000 variants, only those with more fitness will survive," Dr Gandakhedkar stated. “When we talk about the presence of JN.1, it doesn't mean everybody will get infected by the same variant. Because this virus continues to belong to Omicron family, it is just that JN.1 is fitter to survive."

Kerala did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours, while Goa recorded the highest number of JN.1 cases at 34. Other states that have also reported JN.1 cases are Maharashtra (9), Karnataka (8), Kerala (6), Tamil Nadu (4), and Telangana (2). Rajasthan and Odisha have also reported cases.

Dr Lalit Kant, former ICMR scientist cautioned that the current surge might be due to both JN.1 and BA.2.86 variants. "It is not necessary that all the cases that are being reported now are owing to JN.1 strain. The variants keep circulating and mutating. However, one variant will be dominant only, and going ahead, JN.1 might emerge as a dominant strain. But the problem is there is not enough data currently available in India," Kant said.

JN.1, with an additional spike protein, is more transmissible than BA.2.86. It is a descendent of the Omicron variant, and evolved from the BA.2.86 lineage, first identified in August 2023 in India. Both variants share similar characteristics, but JN.1's extra spike protein sets it apart.

