Not just Kamala Harris, Joe Biden also has an India connection

NEW DELHI: If you think US Vice president elect Kamala Harris is the only one with an India link, think again.

US president elect Joe Biden too seems to have one, though its not as well established as Harris.’ Harris is partly of Indian and partly of Jamaican descent -- given that her mother was an Indian emigrant.

When Joe Biden was elected as one of the youngest US senators in 1972, one of the first letters that he received was from Mumbai, with the sender having the same last name as his, a PTI report in July said.

And about five years ago, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee learned that there were five Bidens living in Mumbai. But to date, he is yet to make a connection with them.

In 1972, a ‘Biden from Mumbai’, then known as Bombay, had congratulated Biden on his election as the senator from Delaware and told him that they were related to each other. Biden, then 29, wanted to follow up on the letter and get in touch with the ‘Biden from Mumbai’. However, his family and active life in politics meant that this wish remained a wish, something he still wants to fulfil nearly five decades later, the report said.

The wish may have remained unfulfilled, but the 77-year-old Biden never misses a chance to narrate the ‘Biden from Mumbai’ story when he meets Indian-Americans and the Indian leaders.

The former vice president assures them that he too has an India connection, however, distant it might be.

The former vice president’s Mumbai connection was narrated by himself during a visit to India’s financial capital in 2013. In an address to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai, on 24 July, 2013, the then vice president went off-script to narrate his story of the ‘Biden from Mumbai’.

“It’s an honour to be back in India and to be here in Mumbai. Off script for a second here, I was reminded – I was elected to the United States Senate when I was a 29-year-old kid back in 1972, and one of the first letters I received and I regret I never followed up on it. Maybe, some genealogist in audience can follow up for me, but I received a letter from a gentleman named Biden – Biden, my name – from Mumbai, asserting that we were related," Biden had told the audience amidst peals of laughter, the PTI report recalled.

“Seriously. Suggesting that our mutual, great, great, great, something or other worked for the East India Trading Company back in the 1700s and came to Mumbai," Biden had then said in his speech.

“And so I was thinking about it, if that’s true, I might run here in India for office. I might be qualified (to run for elected office in India). But I’ve never followed up on it (the letter from Biden from Mumbai)," Biden told the Mumbai audience in 2013, who could not stop laughing at it.

A few years later at another speech in Washington, Biden recalled his India connect again in a speech.

“He (Biden from Mumbai) went back to our mutual great, great, great grandfather, 1848, who was a British captain in the East India Tea Company. And he married I believe an Indian woman. And he settled in India," Biden said in his address to the US India Business Council on 21 September, 2015.

At the Washington event hosted by US Indian Business Council, Biden said that a day after his Mumbai speech, a journalist gave him a list of five Bidens living in Mumbai.

“The next day the press, I guess trying to prove that I was probably making this up – because I never followed up. It was right after I got elected, and then some things happened in my family, and I never followed up. One reporter stood up and gave me the names of five Bidens in Mumbai," he said.

“So, show me more respect," Biden told the Washington audience while underlining his Indian connect.

“You know what I mean? I didn’t realise I had so many… And I haven’t actually followed up and embarrassed the Bidens in Mumbai. But the point is, it makes it even clearer what a small, small world this is and how this global economy is suited for, quite frankly, the two largest democracies in the world," Biden added.

