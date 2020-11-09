Not just Kamala Harris, Joe Biden also has an India connection

“It’s an honour to be back in India and to be here in Mumbai. Off script for a second here, I was reminded – I was elected to the United States Senate when I was a 29-year-old kid back in 1972, and one of the first letters I received and I regret I never followed up on it. Maybe, some genealogist in audience can follow up for me, but I received a letter from a gentleman named Biden – Biden, my name – from Mumbai, asserting that we were related," Biden had told the audience amidst peals of laughter, the PTI report recalled.