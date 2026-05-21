Not just Melody toffees: All about the Muga Silk, Shirui Lily stoles PM Modi gifted Giorgia Meloni

The internet may have been obsessed with the now-viral packet of Parle Melody toffees gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Rome visit, but the diplomatic exchange involved much more than a playful ‘Melodi’ reference.

Behind the light-hearted social media moment was a carefully curated display of India’s cultural diplomacy, with PM Modi presenting world leaders a range of traditional Indian crafts, paintings, textiles and regional specialties during his five-nation diplomatic tour.

From Assam’s famed Muga silk to Odisha’s intricate palm-leaf art and Gujarat’s rare Rogan paintings, the gifts highlighted India’s regional diversity and artisanal traditions while symbolically connecting them to the heritage and culture of the countries receiving them.

Also Read | PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Meloni during his Italy visit | Watch

Muga Silk And Shirui Lily Stole For Giorgia Meloni Among the gifts presented to Giorgia Meloni were two silk stoles deeply rooted in India’s northeastern cultural traditions.

One of them was a Muga Silk stole from Assam, often referred to as the state’s “Golden Silk.” Produced exclusively in the Brahmaputra Valley, Muga silk is known for its natural golden shine, durability and sustainable production process that does not rely on artificial dyes.

Considered one of the strongest natural fibres in the world, the silk is valued for becoming glossier over time while lasting for generations.

The second stole drew inspiration from the rare Shirui Lily flower of Manipur, found only on the Shirui Kashong Peak. The flower is regarded as a symbol of purity and pride by the Tangkhul Naga community.

Interestingly, lilies also hold historical significance in Italian culture and Renaissance art, making the gift a subtle cultural bridge between India and Italy.

Replica Of Tenzing Norgay’s Ice Axe For Iceland PM PM Modi gifted Iceland Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir a replica of the ice axe used by legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay during the first successful Mount Everest expedition in 1953 alongside Sir Edmund Hillary.

Crafted using steel and polished wood, the replica symbolised resilience, endurance and the spirit of exploration associated with Himalayan mountaineering.

Bidri Vase For Denmark PM Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received a Bidri Silver Work Vase, a craft tradition associated with Hyderabad and the Deccan region.

Known for its delicate silver inlay work and intricate floral patterns, Bidri art is considered one of India’s most refined metalwork traditions.

Pichwai Painting For Finland PM Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was gifted a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting from Rajasthan’s Nathdwara tradition.

Featuring lotus-filled waters, the artwork symbolised harmony, reflection and purity — themes that carried added symbolism for Finland, often referred to as the “Land of a Thousand Lakes.”

Rogan Painting And GI Fruits For UAE President For UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi selected a Rogan painting featuring the “Tree of Life” motif, alongside Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples.

Rogan art, originating in Gujarat’s Kutch region, is among India’s rarest textile art forms and is celebrated for its elaborate hand-painted detailing.

The Kesar mango, a GI-tagged fruit from Gujarat, is famous for its saffron-coloured pulp and strong aroma, while Meghalaya pineapples are internationally known for their sweetness and low acidity.

Gond Art And Book For Sweden’s Crown Princess Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden received a Gond painting along with the book Convenient Action: Continuity for Change by PM Modi.

Gond art, practised by the Gondi tribal communities of Madhya Pradesh, is recognised for its vivid colours, intricate dot patterns and depictions of forests, animals and ecosystems.

Shantiniketan Bag And Tagore Works For Swedish PM Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received a collection of gifts including a handcrafted Shantiniketan messenger bag, works of Rabindranath Tagore, Loktak Tea and a Ladakh Pure Wool stole.

The gifts highlighted India’s literary heritage, sustainable craftsmanship and Himalayan textile traditions.

Orchid Art And Pattachitra For Norway Royals Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre received pressed orchid paintings and orchid paperweights made using flowers from Sikkim.

Queen Sonja of Norway was gifted a Palm Leaf Pattachitra artwork from Odisha, known for its intricate engravings on treated palm leaves.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway received a Kalamkari painting featuring Sun and Moon motifs symbolising cosmic balance.

Blue Pottery, Jewellery And Madhubani Art For Netherlands Leaders Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands were gifted Jaipur Blue Pottery and Meenakari-Kundan earrings respectively.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, received a Madhubani painting featuring a fish motif, a symbol commonly associated with prosperity and fertility in Mithila art traditions.

Marble Inlay Box For Italian President Italian President Sergio Mattarella received a Marble Inlay Work Box inspired by the Pietra Dura art tradition historically linked to both Florence and Mughal-era India.

The gift also included CDs of legendary Indian classical musicians Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M. S. Subbulakshmi.