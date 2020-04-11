NEW DELHI: Users on Twitter and other social media platforms had a field day earlier this week with the rehash of AR Rahman’s iconic 2009 song Masakali, calling it everything from ‘worse than quarantine’ to eliciting the need to ‘sanitise one’s ears’. The Tanishk Bagchi composition, produced by T-Series and featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the video, was also at the receiving end of a barb by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it," the DMRC tweeted on Friday, in what advertising industry experts call both the need for a utilitarian brand to appear hip besides an attempt to engage with consumers at a time when the lockdown has forced everyone to stay at home without much to do.

The Rahman composition is from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed film Delhi-6 set in the national capital that revolves around a young NRI (Abhishek Bachchan) who is visiting India with his ailing grandmother (Waheeda Rehman). The song features a young Delhi girl, played by Sonam Kapoor, an aspiring singer, alighting from the metro, with earphones plugged in.

“This is what I would call time-pass advertising," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc. “The point is that consumers are locked within their homes for now. They have all the time on hand. They are actually looking for content."

While songs that have captivated minds in the past are a no-brainer in the first place, Bijoor added, so is the opportunity by a brand like DMRC to have a take on it and connect with a Twitter-happy consumer sitting idly at home.

On Friday, Jaipur police too took a dig at the T-Series rehash to say those who were found roaming unnecessarily outside, violating lockdown rules, will be put in a room where Masakali 2.0 would be played on the loop.

To be sure, the rehash has drawn much flak over the past two days. While Rahman urged people to enjoy the original which was brought together by ‘a team of a director, a composer and a lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew,’ lyricist Prasoon Joshi said ‘it was sad to see the original insensitively utilized’ and that ‘it was up to the conscience of T-Series.’ Director Mehra has openly called the recreation painful and said that original creations need to be saved for generations to come.

