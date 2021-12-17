Industrialist Anand Mahindra , who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate Leena Nair, who has been appointed as French fashion house Chanel's global CEO.

Nair, who grew up in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, will next month-end take over as Chanel's CEO, joining the ranks of Indian-origin corporate bosses who call the shots at Global Inc.

In view of this, Mahindra wrote: “So it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good virus’ of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud (sic)," quoting tweeting a post by Nair.

Last month, when Parag Agrawal was appointed the CEO of Twitter, Mahindra had praised the move and said something similar.

"This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it (sic)," tweeted Mahindra.

Praise for Nair

Nair has joined the ranks of Indian-origin executives like Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal and Satya Nadella who are at the helm of top global companies.

She has been hailed by many as a "serial glass-ceiling breaker" because she is an outsider in the fashion industry and not a part of the Paris fashion scene.

In a statement, Unilever CEO Alan Jope thanked her for her "outstanding contribution over the last three decades" at the company and praised her as a "pioneer throughout her career."

An Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer from Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli, Maharashtra, Nair did her MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur in 1992 before joining as a trainee at HUL, where she advanced up the ranks, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Nair, who at Unilever oversaw 150,000 people, would be based in London in her new role. She is due to step into her new role at January-end.

