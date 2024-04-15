'Not justice': Sarabjit Singh's daughter after father's killer shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan
Sarabjit Singh's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, found the killing of her father's murderer in Pakistan unsatisfactory, stating that it was not justice. She believes the Pakistan government was involved in the murder to cover up the conspiracy behind her father's death.
Sarabjit Singh's daughter Swapandeep Kaur has reacted to the report of her father's killer shot dead by "unknown" men in Pakistan.
