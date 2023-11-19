Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Not Kashmir or Goa, THIS Indian city finds spot in Conde Nast's Best Places to Go in 2024 list

Not Kashmir or Goa, THIS Indian city finds spot in Conde Nast's Best Places to Go in 2024 list

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Kochi in Kerala has been recognized as a top destination for 2024 by Conde Nast Traveller.

Kochi in Kerala Among Top Asian Destinations for 2024

Conde Nast Traveller has recently released lists of places to visit in 2024, including an exclusive one for Asia. Among the top few, an Indian destination has found a place, and it is not Kashmir, Rajasthan or Goa, but Kochi in Kerala.

“Kochi’s waterways have lured visitors for centuries, its verdant backwaters, lagoons and rivers as attractive to travelers today as they were to Arab, Chinese, and European merchants in the 1300s. As one of the first in the world, its water metro system—a socially inclusive transport option connecting 10 islands along a 50-mile network—was already revolutionary when it launched in 2021, but will set the bar even higher by late 2024, when it becomes fully solar powered," Conde Nast said

“On a wider scale, Kerala Tourism 2.0, the state’s $43 million 2023-2024 sustainable tourism initiative, will focus on improving infrastructure and travel corridors between Kochi and less-visited destinations such as Munnar and Kozhikode—as well as local festivals, from the ancient temple gathering of Thrissur Pooram to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale," it added

Check the full list here:

Bangkok Chinatown, Thailand

Da Nang, Vietnam

Kathmandu Valley, Nepal

Kobe, Japan

Kochi, India

Mongolia

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Singapore

The Silk Road, Uzbekistan

South and central Sri Lanka

Regarding the list, the article said, The continent’s titanic expanse of territories has always offered a diverse tapestry of to-dos—but across the region, new experiences, events, and accommodation options await.

“Sri Lanka is emerging phoenix-like from economic crisis and responding with a new food festival, wellness-oriented retreats, and a hiking trail that snakes through 186 miles of hill country and centuries of history. Mongolia is relaxing visa restrictions to give more people the opportunity to experience its vast, rugged landscapes, and Kochi is setting the bar high when it comes to city-wide sustainability initiatives," it adds

