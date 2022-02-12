The bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Sudhir Agarwal said that such applications in a decided matter cannot be allowed to be entertained for all times. "In view of the above, the application is dismissed as not maintainable," it said.
The tribunal was hearing a plea seeking direction for grant of exemption to use a diesel vehicle in the Delhi-NCR area beyond the 10-year time limit on grounds that the applicant is 100% disabled.
Earlier, the NGT had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking modification of its order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR. It had noted that emissions from diesel vehicles are carcinogenic in nature and one diesel vehicle causes pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or otherwise 40 CNG vehicles.