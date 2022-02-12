This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Sudhir Agarwal said that such applications in a decided matter cannot be allowed to be entertained for all times. "In view of the above, the application is dismissed as not maintainable," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Sudhir Agarwal said that such applications in a decided matter cannot be allowed to be entertained for all times. "In view of the above, the application is dismissed as not maintainable," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The tribunal was hearing a plea seeking direction for grant of exemption to use a diesel vehicle in the Delhi-NCR area beyond the 10-year time limit on grounds that the applicant is 100% disabled.
The tribunal was hearing a plea seeking direction for grant of exemption to use a diesel vehicle in the Delhi-NCR area beyond the 10-year time limit on grounds that the applicant is 100% disabled.
Earlier, the NGT had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking modification of its order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR. It had noted that emissions from diesel vehicles are carcinogenic in nature and one diesel vehicle causes pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or otherwise 40 CNG vehicles.
Earlier, the NGT had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking modification of its order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR. It had noted that emissions from diesel vehicles are carcinogenic in nature and one diesel vehicle causes pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or otherwise 40 CNG vehicles.