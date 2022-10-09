Not matching of DNA sample will not absolve accused: Karnataka HC

While rejecting the petition of a 43-year-old bus conductor accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative, the Karnataka high court held that the not matching of DNA cannot discredit the rape victim and will not absolve the accused of the crime as it is only corroborative evidence. The accused has requested the court to quash his case as his blood sample did not match the blood found in the fetus of the rape victim.

