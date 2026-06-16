'Not me’: Bhagwant Mann rejects controversial video after Akal Takht declares him anti-Guru; BJP slams Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann found himself at the centre of a controversy after a viral video showed a man "resembling" him insulting Sikh sentiments. Mann, however, rubbished the allegations and accused political opponents of spreading ‘false propaganda’ to defame him.

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According to PTI, the matter stems from the summoning of Mann by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a purported video clip.

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On Monday, Akal Takht declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth), and directed community members to "shun ties" with him after the chief minister was accused of lying about a purported objectionable video that hurt Sikh sentiments.

What the viral video shows Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Tajinder Bagga claimed that the video showed "Bhagwant Mann consuming alcohol and splashing liquor on photographs of the Sikh Gurus."

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Bagga claimed that "Shri Akal Takht Sahib sent the video for forensic examination to two laboratories. According to Jathedar Sahib, both reports found no signs of AI generation, fabrication, or tampering."

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The Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution for Sikhs and its decisions are respected by the community, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bhagwant Singh Sialka was quoted by PTI as saying.

"This Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution of Sikhs and anyone is forgiven when they come and bow down, when they come with humility. And when a person shows arrogance, then he is punished by the Takht Sahib," Sialka said.

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Sialka also criticised Mann, alleging that entrusting the state to a person "who does not know what he is doing" raises concerns about governance.

"Bhagwant Singh Mann is a high-level alcoholic. Handing over the state's reins by making a person CM who doesn't even know what he is doing," Sialka was quoted as saying.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out at Bhagwant Mann after the Akal Takht reportedly declared the Punjab CM "anti-Guru" ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mann had insulted Sikh sentiments.

In an interview with ANI, Poonawalla referred to a viral video and claimed that the Akal Takht had termed it authentic.

"Look, the decision from Akal Takht has come. The way a video of Bhagwant Mann surfaced, in which the Gurus are being insulted. Bhagwant Mann, intoxicated with alcohol, is committing unacceptable acts. Akal Takht has clarified that the video is not AI-generated or fake; it's a real video. It's very shameful," Poonawalla was quoted as saying.

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Poonawalla alleged that the Akal Takht had termed Mann and the AAP “anti-community, anti-Sikh and anti-Guru.”

"Now Akal Takht has decided that Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party are, in fact, anti-community, anti-Sikh and anti-Guru. I think any other person would have resigned on moral grounds. But Kejriwal ji is so anti-Sikh that he is letting a Chief Minister like Bhagwant Mann continue," he alleged.

Bhagwant Mann says 'I do not feature in that video at all' A day after the Sikh clergy declared him 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over an "objectionable" video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rejected it, saying on Tuesday that the person in the video was not him.

In a video message released on X by Mann, the Punjab Chief Minister denied appearing in the viral video, and also rejected the authenticity of that video.

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He said, "Recently, the 'jathedar' of Sri Akal Takht Sahib issued certain statements concerning me, based on a specific video, saying that the video is not AI-generated or doctored."

Earlier, on January 15 this year, Mann had appeared before the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar after being summoned.

He was questioned by Sangh Sahib about the alleged viral video, but Mann maintained the video was fabricated.

The Chief Minister had also proposed that the video be examined by a forensic laboratory.

Also Read | Viral video: Korean woman stuns CM Bhagwant Mann with proper Punjabi

In the latest video message, Mann said, "When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me."

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"Yet, I am astonished at how individuals holding such exalted religious offices are engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters, spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame me...," Mann said.

He added, “Religion is being exploited... While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there.”

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"Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong...," Mann added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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