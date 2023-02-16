Home / News / India /  ‘Not meant to hurt’ says Karnataka minister amid Siddaramaiah ‘finish off’ row
‘Not meant to hurt’ says Karnataka minister amid Siddaramaiah ‘finish off’ row

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 09:40 PM IST Livemint
File: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah leaves the party office to lodge a complaint against BJP leaders, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)Premium
Karnataka's IT and Higher Education minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that his comparison between Tipu Sultan and Siddaramaiah were casual and 'not meant to hurt anyone'.

"The people of the State are well aware of Siddaramaiah's language proficiency. I was merely alluding to the fact that Congress should be defeated in this election. And, after all, our people of Mandya do not possess the brutal mentality of Tipu," the minister said.

Karnataka Congress on Thursday filed a complaint against minister CN Ashwath Narayan for allegedly urging people to 'finish off' Congress leader Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan at Malleshwaram police station.

Reacting the minister's remark on Thursday, the former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah dared Ashwath Narayan to get a gun for himself and not instigate people.

"Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Speaking at a public event, the Karnataka minister had exhorted people to 'finish off' Siddaramaiah the way two Vokkaliga chieftains -- Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda -- had killed 17th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

"I am not surprised by @drashwathcn's call to kill me. How can we expect love and friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?" tweeted Siddaramaiah

He called out PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and asked what does this remark mean. He said that 'BJP's culture to attack, kill & assassinate.'

"What does 'finish off Siddaramaiah' mean? A minister who is supposed to protect the people, Mr Ashwathnarayan said this, right? What will PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say now? It's BJP's culture to attack, kill & assassinate."

