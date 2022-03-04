Shane Warne passes away: Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, who died at the age of 52 due to suspected heart attack on Friday, had termed Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unprovoked and unjustified".

He also said that he was surprised that not enough was being done to stop the war. In his last tweet on Ukraine on February 26, he said the entire world was with the people of Ukraine.

"The entire world is with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The pictures are horrific and I can’t believe more is not being done to stop this," the Australian cricketer had said.

The entire world is with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The pictures are horrific and I can’t believe more is not being done to stop this. Sending lots of love to my Ukrainian mate @jksheva7 and his family ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 26, 2022

Russia launched full-scale military attack on Ukraine on February 24.

The cricket fraternity across the globe was shocked by the sudden demise of Warne, one redefined spin bowling.

Warne's management released a brief statement, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

He was 52. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

"Shocked, stunned & miserable …Will miss you Warnie," Tendulkar, whose rivalry with Warne was stuff of legend, said.

"There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!" Tendulkar added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.