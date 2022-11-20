Not Mumbai, this city will become India's economic capital in 5 years: Senior BJP leader2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 01:42 PM IST
The senior BJP leader has said that Bengaluru will become India’s economic capital in next five years.
The senior BJP leader has said that Bengaluru will become India’s economic capital in next five years.
In the following five years, Bengaluru will replace Mumbai as the economic capital of India, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking at the closing of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.