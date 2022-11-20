Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Not Mumbai, this city will become India's economic capital in 5 years: Senior BJP leader

Not Mumbai, this city will become India's economic capital in 5 years: Senior BJP leader

2 min read . 01:42 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Every individual has the power to bring about change, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said.

The senior BJP leader has said that Bengaluru will become India’s economic capital in next five years.

In the following five years, Bengaluru will replace Mumbai as the economic capital of India, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking at the closing of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.

Bommai remarked that Karnataka had been in a stronger position to attract international investment and that companies outside of Bengaluru must expand. Karnataka ranks highly in the areas of economy, technology and agriculture, hence it stands to reason that more responsibility falls on these areas, he added.

Maintaining Karnataka's position as the top state in all categories is difficult as it must put in a lot of effort to succeed according to the Karnataka CM. In this sense, it has faith in the diligence of engineers and scientists while modern technology must be applied to advance humankind and create a just society, he added.

Also Read: Skyscraping rents: How living in metros in India has become costlier than before

Every individual has the power to bring about change, so he must move forward in confidence and without concern for the outcome, as per Karnataka CM. A small number of people, not any particular company, have been responsible for many significant innovations, he said.

He further said, "They have successfully conducted the Bengaluru Tech Summit and it must be carried forward. The feelings of participants in these three days of events are very important. Bengaluru means a city of gold and people with a golden heart."

Also Read: Why does Bengaluru get flooded? Who is responsible for this man-made disaster?

On November 19, Bommai and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed nine new railroad projects that had been taken on in a 50:50 partnership with the Government of India. In order to expeditiously complete ongoing rail projects in the state with greater coordination and within the designated time-frame, they also resolved to form a committee made up of senior officials from the railways and the Karnataka government.

Bommai gave the go-ahead to the concerned officials to purchase the property needed for railway projects first. "The land acquisition must be hastened for those projects which are in great demand and urgency in its completion," he said.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
