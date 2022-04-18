This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Urging the citizens of the national capital to wear face masks, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the government is keeping a close watch on the situation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Monday said though the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is rising, but the situation is not alarming as the rate of hospitalization in the city-state is low.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Monday said though the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is rising, but the situation is not alarming as the rate of hospitalization in the city-state is low.
Urging the citizens of the national capital to wear face masks, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.
Urging the citizens of the national capital to wear face masks, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.
The minister said, “the number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But We carried out 100% vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said, “the number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But We carried out 100% vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister further said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is going to have a crucial meeting on Wednesday and is expected to consider the reimposition of fine for not wearing face masks in the national capital.
The minister further said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is going to have a crucial meeting on Wednesday and is expected to consider the reimposition of fine for not wearing face masks in the national capital.
Jain said the Kejriwal government has also issued an advisory asking schools to close specific classes for a few days if any student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus and the parents were advised to not send their kids without masks.
Jain said the Kejriwal government has also issued an advisory asking schools to close specific classes for a few days if any student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus and the parents were advised to not send their kids without masks.
Earlier on Saturday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said that there is no need to worry now, the government has stepped up vigilance amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on Saturday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said that there is no need to worry now, the government has stepped up vigilance amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“No need to worry at present, Covid cases are rising but we're vigilant. There are only six covid patients at LNJP hospital. We've issued instructions to follow SOP if cases are detected in schools. Particular class or wing will be shut in that case," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said.
“No need to worry at present, Covid cases are rising but we're vigilant. There are only six covid patients at LNJP hospital. We've issued instructions to follow SOP if cases are detected in schools. Particular class or wing will be shut in that case," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21%, while no death was reported, according to city health department data. The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21%, while no death was reported, according to city health department data. The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days.