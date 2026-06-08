Not 9, just 4 subsidised LPG refills for Ujjwala beneficiaries now? Here's what govt says

The government has reduced the number of subsidised LPG cylinders from nine to four under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Here's all you need to know.

Akriti Anand
Updated8 Jun 2026, 09:43 PM IST
A worker unloads LPG cylinders from a vehicle in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Monday, 8 June 2026. The domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.
A worker unloads LPG cylinders from a vehicle in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Monday, 8 June 2026. The domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by ₹29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs. (PTI)

The government has slashed the number of subsidised LPG cylinders from nine to four under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The Centre did not explicitly announce it, but the information was mentioned in a press release by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on 7 June.

The statement in the press note read, “A PMUY beneficiary will additionally receive the direct benefit transfer of 300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year — broadly the average annual consumption of a typical Ujjwala household, about four refills a year...”

Also Read | LPG cylinder prices hiked by another ₹29 as West Asia war drives up import costs

The development came amid the ongoing war in West Asia, which has impacted global oil and gas supply.

As per the latest information, the subsidy for Ujjwala customers is capped at 300 per cylinder for the first four cylinders annually, reflecting average consumption of 4-5 cylinders per year.

Change in Ujjwala subsidy: A timeline

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Change in Ujjwala subsidy: A timeline

Last year, the number of subsidised LPG cylinder refills for Ujjwala beneficiaries was reduced from 12 to 9. Now, the number stands at four.

In May 2022, the government introduced a targeted subsidy of 200/- per 14.2 kg cylinder, up to 12 refills per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections), for PMUY consumers.

Also Read | Why Modi govt says LPG cheapest in India despite price hikes

In October 2023, the government increased the targeted subsidy to 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum, as per a press release by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in July 2025.

"After a targeted subsidy of Rs. 300/cylinder to PMUY consumers, Government of India is providing 14.2 Kg LPG cylinders at an effective price of 553 per cylinder in Delhi," a press note read.

Later, in August 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the targeted subsidy of 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to nine reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during FY 2025-26 at an expenditure of 12,000 crore.

Also Read | LPG subsidy rules, eligibility explained: How to spot fake LPG delivery messages

The Cabinet had then said that India imports about 60% of its LPG requirement. Notably, the prices of petroleum products in India are linked to the corresponding prices in the international market

"To shield PMUY beneﬁciaries from the impact of sharp ﬂuctuations in international prices of LPG and to make LPG more aﬀordable to PMUY consumers, thereby ensuring sustained usage of LPG by them, government started a targeted subsidy of 200/- per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to the PMUY consumers in May 2022. In October 2023, Government increased targeted subsidy to 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 reﬁlls per annum (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg connections)," the cabinet had said.

Also Read | LPG price today — 6 June: How costly is commercial and domestic cylinder

On 7 June this year, the ministry said a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana pays an effective 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over 1,600.

The government also stressed that LPG consumers continue to get a large indirect subsidy even after the 29 per cylinder price increase, with the subsidy amounting to about 700 for non-Ujjwala users and 1,000 for Ujjwala beneficiaries.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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