Not only Joshimath, these tourist places in Uttarakhand also at risk of sinking
The tectonic structure of the region's mass movements is largely governed by the types of rocks present.
Nainital, Uttarkashi and Champawat, similar to Joshimath, are currently dealing with unmanaged buildings and periods of intense tourism. According to a research from 2016, landslide-related debris is present on 50% of the township's land area.