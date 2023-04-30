The Kerala Story: Tharoor joins row amid furore over '32,000 women joined ISIS' claim2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also opposed the movie ahead of its release and said the film is propagating the Sangh Parivaar propaganda by bringing up the ‘love Jihad’ issues despite MHA stating declining the claim
The political leaders and ministers in Kerala have weighed in on opposing a movie 'The Kerala Story' which claims to have uncovered the ‘hidden truth’. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have cited ‘Sangh propaganda’ and false claims in opposing the movie respectively.
