Serum Institute of India's (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday issued a statement in which he said ''I would like to clarify certain things since my comments may have been misinterpreted.''

He said that amongst multiple reports, it is important that correct information be shared with the public. ''First of all, vaccine manufacturing is a specialized process, it is therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight'', Poonawalla said in a statement.

Amongst multiple reports it is important that correct information be shared with the public. pic.twitter.com/nzyOZwVBxH — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) May 3, 2021

We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task. Even the most advanced countries and companies are struggling in relatively smaller populations, he said.

Secondly, we have been working closely with Government of India since April last year. We have got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial. As of today, we received total orders of over 26 crore doses, of which we supplied more than S crore doses. We have also got 100% advance of ₹1,732.5 crore by the government for the next tranche of 11 crore doses in the next few months. Another 11 crore doses would be supplied in the second channel for states & private hospital is in the next few months, he added.

''Lastly, we understand that everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time. That is our endeavor too and we are making every effort to achieve that. We shall work even harder and strengthen India's fight against Covid-19.''

