Not received Covishield approval request yet: EU official

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concerning a possible European Medicine Agency (EMA) authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the EMA stated that it had not received a request for approval, an EU official said as quoted by news agency ANI. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures, the official added.

Concerning a possible European Medicine Agency (EMA) authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the EMA stated that it had not received a request for approval, an EU official said as quoted by news agency ANI. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures, the official added.

''For the purpose of the Digital COVID Certificate, individual Member States will have the option to accept also vaccinations that have been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as Covishield,'' the EU official added.

EMA doesn't investigate new drugs on its own, unless it is asked by relevant companies. As to travel to the EU from India, temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to EU are currently in place from many non-EU countries, including India, due to COVID19, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement comes a day after Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he has taken up the issues faced by Indians who have taken the Covishield jab travelling to the European Union at highest levels and hoped to resolve them soon.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla tweeted on Monday.

As of now European Union (EU) recognises Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford). The other vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency are Comirnaty by BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}