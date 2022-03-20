This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes at a time when the film has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that it is “not right to do politics on a sensitive issue like Kashmir... 'The Kashmir Files' is just a film, I don't think it will provide any political advantage to anyone in the coming elections. By the time elections come, the film will be gone," as per news agency ANI report.
The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. Additionally, the film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district.
"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly," said Jagannath Sarkar. Sarkar claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car.
The BJP MP claimed that Law and Order situation has deteriorated in Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government and President rules should be imposed in the State to save the Democracy.
"No one is secure in Bengal as Law and Order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government," he said.