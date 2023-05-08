Not ₹45 crore, but ₹171 crore spent on Kejriwal's ‘palace’, says Congress2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:32 PM IST
‘The amount spent by the whole cabinet of Sheila Dikshit on their homes in 15 years of its rule is no match to the amount spent by Arvind Kejriwal,’ Congress said
Congress leader Ajay Maken has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spend ₹171 crore on his official residence. Maken's statement has revived the debate pertaining to the cost of the bungalow of CM Kejriwal.
