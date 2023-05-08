Congress leader Ajay Maken has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spend ₹171 crore on his official residence. Maken's statement has revived the debate pertaining to the cost of the bungalow of CM Kejriwal.

Last month, the AAP-led Delhi government said that they have spent around ₹45 crore for the renovation of the residence.

Accusing Kejriwal of faking a simple lifestyle and instead spending crores on his residence, Maken alleged, "The amount spent by the whole cabinet of Sheila Dikshit on their homes in 15 years of its rule is no match to the amount spent by Arvind Kejriwal on the renovation of his palace".

Maken explained how the cost of CM's residence shot up to ₹171 crore. He said, "There are four residence complexes next to Kejriwal's official residence — 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. Together these four residence complexes have 22 officers' flats. Out of those 22, 15 were either gotten vacated or demolished and for the rest seven, it was instructed that they will not be re-allotted".

To compensate for these flats, the Kejriwal government has bought 21 Type-5 flats worth ₹126 crore in the Commonwealth Games Village, he alleged.

"So the price of these 21 flats also has to be included in the total cost spent on Kejriwal's residence as it was necessitated due to the expansion of his residence," the Congress leader said.

Maken also contended that this was an issue of breach of privilege as the government got the budget passed but made no mention of the renovation of Kejriwal's residence.

He alleged that the renovation also disregarded heritage, greenery as well as the master plan of Delhi.

Kejriwal has been occupying the official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area after becoming chief minister in 2015. The residence also has the chief minister's camp office spread over a 5000 square metre area, officials said.

There is an ongoing political slugfest over the alleged ₹45 crore expenditure on Kejriwal's official residence.