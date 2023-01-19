Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took to her microblogging site Twitter account to inform that on the wee hours of Thursday morning she was ‘molested’ and dragged by an inebriated car driver for at least 15 metres while she was out on inspection.
Following a complaint the Delhi Polcie have arrested the car driver.
According to reports, Maliwal was near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi when the a drunk man in a white car drove up to her and asked her to join him.
The man, later identified as as Harish Chandra, hails from city's Sangam Vihar.
According to Maliwal's complaint to the Delhi Police, she was with her team outside AIIMS Delhi at around 2.45 am when the arrested person approached her. Maliwal further stated that the man stopped the car near her and made lewd gestures at her.
“Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A car driver molested me in an inebriated condition and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation." Maliwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.
According to the complaint the man further beckoned Maliwal to join him. When the DCW chief reprimanded him, the man allegedly went away but returned a short while and again repeated his actions, news agency ANI quoted DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said.
"She was standing with her team at Gate number 2 of the AIIMS which falls under the Kotla police station area. According to her, when she was standing on the footpath, a white-colored vehicle approached her whose driver offered her a lift and started insisting that she sit inside the car.
"When she refused again and went near the driver's side window to reprimand him the man rolled up the car's glass window and her hand got stuck and she got dragged for about 10-15 metres," the DCP Chowdhary said.
The police official said that a PCR call was received at around 3.12 am and a police team including ACP Hauz Khas reached the spot at around 3.20 am the accused was apprehended.
"The police took a written complaint from Maliwal and sent her and the accused for medical examination," the DCP added.
A case was registered under the IPC in which Sections of molestation (354) were also included. Other sections include 323/341/509 IPC and 185 Motor Vehicles Act.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Maliwal's claims came days after a 20-year-old woman identified as Anjali died after allegedly being dragged in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi for several kilometres.
