The mother of NEET aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi, who died by suicide, is not satisfied with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Seeking strict punishment for the perpetrators of the paper leak, Akanksha's mother Neelam Chaturvedi called for the top government leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to tender resignation.

“My daughter won't come back. We are not satisfied with anything. The government did not come to meet us. What will happen with the resignation? Our daughter should get compensation; we are not satisfied with the resignation. Our demand is that our daughter should get justice and compensation, and perpetrators should be hanged,” ANI quoted Neelam Chaturvedi as saying.

Following the news of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, she stated, “PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should also step down. We had to sell our land; will it come back?”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the demands of the family of NEET aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi following her death? ⌵ Akanksha Chaturvedi's family demands justice, compensation, and strict punishment for those responsible for the NEET paper leak. They expressed dissatisfaction with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for the resignation of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. 2 Why did Akanksha Chaturvedi feel unable to take the NEET exam again? ⌵ Akanksha Chaturvedi fell into depression after the National Testing Agency announced a retest for the NEET exam, which created significant mental strain and uncertainty, leading her to leave a suicide note stating her inability to cope. 3 How did the NEET exam controversy impact students and their families? ⌵ The NEET exam controversy led to widespread protests among students, mental health issues for affected candidates, and financial strains on families, as illustrated by Akanksha Chaturvedi's family's need to sell their land for educational expenses. 4 What actions did the Cockroach Janata Party take in response to the NEET paper leak? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party organized significant protests, demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities, which culminated in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 5 Should the government take further responsibility regarding the NEET exam situation? ⌵ Yes, many believe that the government should take further responsibility by ensuring strict penalties for those involved in the NEET paper leak and providing adequate support and compensation for students and families affected by the examination's irregularities.

Elaborating how the NEET paper leak fiasco impacted the family, she said, "Akansha's father has suffered two heart attacks and has also been paralysed. Who will take care of us now? If my daughter were alive, she would have handled everything," NDTV reported.

According to Neelam Chaturvedi, accountability does not end with resignation. Extending support to CJP-led students' movement, she added, “We are not satisfied with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We have extended our support to the students' protest. Those involved in the paper leak should be sentenced to death.”

Akanksha's father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, also reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and said, "I don't see anything beyond my daughter. Our daughter wanted to be a doctor and serve the country."

Students led massive month-long protests following alleged reports of NEET paper leaks and irregulates in the conduct of the exam due to which May 3 exam was cancelled. On Saturday, 25 July, Dharmendra Pradhan finally tendered his resignation as the pressure intensified in the wake of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.

Although authorities conducted NEET retest but some students like Akanksha became distressed following the cancellation of the national level competitive exam. Unable to handle the mental toll and stress of the medical entrance exam again, Akanksha decided to take her life than to appear for the re-exam.

How cancellation of NEET exam pushed Akansha to take her life The 18-year-old student who had relocated from Madhya Pradesh with her family to prepare for the NEET exam, had enrolled in a coaching institute in Nagpur for the preparation. She appeared for the NEET test on 3 May. The NEET aspirant who was expecting around 650 marks in the competitive exam, hailed from a humble family of Mauganj district. She reportedly fell into depression after National Testing Agency (NTA) on 12 May announced that it will conduct NEET UG retest.

The aspiring doctor allegedly left behind a handwritten suicide note in which she stated, “I do not have the courage to take the NEET exam again. I have ruined both of you,” giving us a glimpse of the status of her mental health after NEET exam was cancelled. Another month-long wait, uncertainty and another attempt at NEET created uneasiness and mental strain that Akanksha found hard to endure.