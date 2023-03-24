‘No evidence’, TikTok CEO calls India's ban ‘hypothetical and theoretical’2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:04 AM IST
India imposed a nationwide ban on TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps, including the messaging app WeChat, in 2020 over privacy and security concerns.
Amid growing security concerns and potential Chinese government influence over TikTok, CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before the US Congress on Thursday. He faced hostile questioning for around four hours from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, according to the news agency ANI.
