'Not stock pickers, but business pickers': Warren Buffett in annual letter
- 'Efficient' markets exist only in textbooks, Buffett said. ‘In truth, marketable stocks and bonds are baffling, their behaviour usually understandable only in retrospect’
"Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers," said billionaire investor Warren Buffett in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders. Buffett, 92, believes in picking businesses over stocks and credits this outlook behind his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc's success in creating value for its shareholders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×