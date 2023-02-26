"Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers," said billionaire investor Warren Buffett in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders. Buffett, 92, believes in picking businesses over stocks and credits this outlook behind his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc's success in creating value for its shareholders.

One advantage of the publicly-traded segment, Buffet believes, is that – episodically – it becomes easy to buy pieces of wonderful businesses at wonderful prices.

“It's crucial to understand that stocks often trade at truly foolish prices, both high and low," the billionaire investor said.

'Efficient' markets exist only in textbooks

Explained further, he said, “'Efficient' markets exist only in textbooks. In truth, marketable stocks and bonds are baffling, their behaviour usually understandable only in retrospect."

He further said that "trust and rules are essential" in running large businesses, even amid the inevitable disappointments, and advised investors not to dwell on near-term market conditions.

“Controlled businesses are a different breed," Buffet added. "They sometimes command ridiculously higher prices than justified but are almost never available at bargain valuations. Unless under duress, the owner of a controlled business gives no thought to selling at a panic-type valuation."

How much Berkshire benefits from dividends

The 92-year-old Buffett pointed out how much Berkshire benefits from dividends that it receives from the huge investments in its portfolio like Coca-Cola and American Express even though he refuses to pay a dividend at the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate he leads because he believes he can generate a bigger return for shareholders by investing that cash.

Coke paid Berkshire $704 million in dividends in 2022 and American Express added $302 million, and those payments helped push the value of those stakes to $25 billion for Coke and $22 billion for American Express. Berkshire paid $1.3 billion for each of those investments in the 1990s.

The billionaire investor said the key lesson for investors is that “it takes just a few winners to work wonders. And, yes, it helps to start early and live into your 90s as well."

Anyone who stuck with Berkshire from 1965 to 2022 saw their shares gain 3,787,464% in value. The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 24,708% including dividends over that period.

Buffett said most of his capital allocation decisions have been merely "so-so," and Berkshire's "satisfactory" results over time resulted from only about one dozen "truly good" decisions.

The letter was accompanied by Berkshire's year-end results, including a record $30.8 billion operating profit.