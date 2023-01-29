Not tech, but THESE two fields had the highest job posting in Dec 2022: Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Global job site Indeed's latest report has shown that healthcare allied fields such as nursing and dental had the highest job posting on the site in the month of December 2022. This data is indicative of the fact that amid news of massive layoffs by big tech companies, the demand for non-tech fields have significantly increased.
