‘Not technically possible’: Union Minister Suresh Gopi rules out immediate fuel price cut, cites ₹42,000 crore loss

Ruling out quick relief for consumers, Union Minister Suresh Gopi said that an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices is not technically feasible due to massive accumulated losses incurred by oil companies.

Speaking to reporters at the Meenambakkam airport, the minister emphasised that the financial health of oil marketing companies must be taken into account before any price revisions are made.

Advertisement

₹ 42,000 crore deficit & supply ‘chaos’ Gopi attributed the pricing constraints to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely impacted fuel retailers' balance sheets.

“We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away,” Gopi said. “Oil companies have already incurred losses of ₹42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated.”

The minister also acknowledged ongoing logistical bottlenecks in the sector. Admitting to "chaos" in the supply of petroleum products, Gopi assured that the government is actively taking steps to resolve the supply-chain disruptions.

"There is chaos in the supply of petroleum products. We are doing whatever needs to be done to fix it," Gopi said.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

State taxes and price hikes Addressing the broader tax structure, Gopi pointed out that individual state governments have the authority to reduce petrol taxes to provide immediate relief to consumers.

Advertisement

Acknowledging recent fuel price increases, the minister noted that rates have risen in states such as Kerala and Karnataka, refraining from commenting on the specific pricing situation in Tamil Nadu.

“Prices have also increased in Keralam. I do not know how prices have increased in Tamil Nadu. They have also increased in Karnataka,” he said.

Ethanol sector crisis sparks row On November 8, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil accused the Union Government of mismanaging the ethanol sector, leading to an industry crisis.

Patil alleged that despite pushing aggressive blending targets like E10, E20, and E30, the Centre is now refusing to procure even 20-30 per cent of the ethanol produced.

Also Read | Explained: Karnataka ethanol row and why OMCs reject excess blending claims

“The BJP-led Union Government, which had earlier pushed for higher ethanol production, is now refusing to procure even 20-30 per cent of the output,” Patil told reporters in Bengaluru. “There is substance in the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and Minister Rizwan Arshad that irregularities have taken place in the process.”

Advertisement

Patil demanded an investigation into alleged irregularities in the ethanol blending process. "The present crisis in the ethanol sector is a result of the Centre's own lapses," he said.

(With ANI inputs)