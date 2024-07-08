‘Shouldn’t be linked to Hindus or Sikhs’: BJP’s Laxmi Kanta condemns attack on Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar

BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla condemned the attack on Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar, urging citizens to avoid linking the incident to Hindus and Sikhs. Two accused were arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal (with inputs from ANI)
First Published8 Jul 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was criticized by BJP leaders for law and order situation in the state
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was criticized by BJP leaders for law and order situation in the state (File photo)

BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla has strongly criticized the attack on Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar and urged the citizens to avoid linking the incident with Hindus and Sikhs.

Laxmi Kanta Chawla said that the attack, which happened on a busy road, was unacceptable.

"I came from Amritsar to meet him (Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Sandeep Thapar)...Government should tell whether it was a Nihang or a criminal dressed like a Nihang...An attack like this happening on a busy road is completely wrong... this incident shouldn't be linked to Hindus or Sikhs," the BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla told newswire ANI.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at BJP: ‘ab ki baar 400 paar,’ but in UK

On Friday, three people attacked Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar with a sword in Ludhiana, according to the police. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, said the Punjab Shiv Sena leader was attacked around 11:30 am on Friday, July 5. He asserted that the accused would be identified and arrested.

"Around 11:30 am, three unknown persons attacked Sandeep Thapar with a sword. He got injured and is under treatment in the hospital. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," DCP Ludhiana told media.

Also Read | Four ‘Nihang’ men attack Shiv Sena leader with swords on busy Punjab road

Following the incident, the police issued an alert in the entire area and arrested two accused, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, in connection with the case.

“We have arrested two accused, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh. Another accused, Tahal Singh, is still wanted. Further investigation is underway,” Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.

Also Read | Liquor firms in a twist over permit rollout in Punjab

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party president Sunil Jakhar criticized the state's law and order situation. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was callous in his governance, which is making Punjab bleed with a wave of violence and hate crimes.

"Chief Minister is camping in Jalandhar for a by-poll while criminals run amok with impunity and can take anyone's life at will," Jakhar told newswire ANI.

