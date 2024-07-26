‘Displaying eatery owners’ names on Kanwariya route aims to protect religious sentiments,’ UP govt tells SC

  • The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, told the Supreme Court that the direction to display names of owners of eateries along the Kanwariya route was issued to ensure that the religious sentiments of Kanwariyas aren’t hurt.

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing petitions challenging its directive regarding the display of names of shop owners on the Kanwar route and said the directive was to ensure a peaceful completion of the Kanwar Yatra and to ensure larger transparency.

As reported by ANI, “The idea behind the directive is transparency and informed choice of the consumer/Kanwaria regarding the food they eat during the period of the Yatra, keeping in mind their religious sentiments so that they don’t, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs,” said UP government.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 09:10 AM IST
