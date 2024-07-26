Uttar Pradesh government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing petitions challenging its directive regarding the display of names of shop owners on the Kanwar route and said the directive was to ensure a peaceful completion of the Kanwar Yatra and to ensure larger transparency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, "The idea behind the directive is transparency and informed choice of the consumer/Kanwaria regarding the food they eat during the period of the Yatra, keeping in mind their religious sentiments so that they don't, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs," said UP government.

