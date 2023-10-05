'Not to implicate anyone': SC clarifies after questioning exclusion of 'political party as accused' in Delhi liquor scam
The Supreme Court issued a clarification on Thursday after earlier comments linked the Delhi excise policy scam case to ‘a political party’. The apex court said that it's remarks had not been intended to implicate anyone and was merely a legal query. Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bench had previously asked Solicitor General SV Raju why the true beneficiary – as per the ED and CBI case – had not been added as an accused.