The Supreme Court issued a clarification on Thursday after earlier comments linked the Delhi excise policy scam case to 'a political party'. The apex court said that it's remarks had not been intended to implicate anyone and was merely a legal query. Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bench had previously asked Solicitor General SV Raju why the true beneficiary – as per the ED and CBI case – had not been added as an accused.

“We want to clarify that our question yesterday was not to implicate anyone. Suppose if as per the prosecution if A is not being prosecuted can B or C be prosecuted? In that context the question was posed as a legal question," LiveLaw quoted Justice Khanna as saying during the hearing.

The apex court had asked the Enforcement Directorate to explain on Wednesday why the political party – allegedly the beneficiary of the Delhi Excise Policy 'scam' – had not been made an accused in the money laundering case. The remarks came during a bail hearing for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile a third AAP lawmaker was on Wednesday following ED raids in connection with the matter. The probe agency conducted raids at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the excise case.

"The ED officials searched his entire house but found nothing. However, they still put him under arrest in the evening. The arrest shows PM Modi's growing desperation and frustration as the elections are drawing near. The coming together of the Opposition forces under the INDIA bloc has got him rattled. Sanjay's arrest has only bared PM Modi's frustrations," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the AAP leader's kin.

