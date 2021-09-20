People who have not taken shots for the Covid-19 vaccine will not be able to use public transport and other facilities in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has banned those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from using public facilities, like civic transport service and from entering public buildings.

Covid vaccination certificate

Everyone above 18 years must carry a physical Covid-19 vaccination certificate or an e-copy in their mobile and that these certificates will be checked at the entry of facilities.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic centre are closed to non-vaccinated people from today," said Jignesh Patel, Director Parks and Garden, AMC.

Why has Ahmedabad administration taken this decision?

As per Jignesh Patelthe decision was taken to speed up the vaccination process and overcome possible hesitancy among people.

"Those who have taken the first dose and are due for their second will also be not be allowed to enter into vehicles of the civic transport service and buildings," he said, ANI reported.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed

Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic centre

Gujarat Covid-19 tally

For the first time in the last nine months, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat dropped to a single digit in a day on Sunday, the state health department said. With eight new cases- Surat (4), Vadodara (3), and Valsad (1)- the tally of infections in Gujarat reached 8,25,723 on Sunday. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new COVID-19 fatality been reported in the state after September 4, the department said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.