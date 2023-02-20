Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress on Monday, denying allegations of ‘vindictive politics’. The remarks came in the wake of Enforcement Directorate searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh as part of an ongoing probe into the coal levy money laundering case. The Congress claims that the raids - which including premises linked to party leaders - were a “politically motivated" move ahead of a three-day plenary session in Raipur.

"The Congress should not speak on corruption at all and then bring in the angle of vindictiveness. It's a shame. Congress governments, one after the other from the first one, have gotten out of power only on issues related to corruption," she told reporters in Jaipur today.

The Finance Minister also asserted that the other party did not care about India’s progress and was concerned with family and dynasty.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had linked the raids to the upcoming meeting, insisting that the BJP was misusing central agencies to crush the voices of political opponents.

“Whenever the Congress takes any major step, such acts happen…The BJP-led Centre is scared of the Congress. The BJP was nervous when the Congress took out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and now they are afraid of the plenary session going to be held in Raipur," Baghel said.

Meanwhile the police resorted to baton charging Youth Congress workers as they protested outside the ED office in Raipur.

#WATCH | Police baton charge Youth Congress workers protesting outside Enforcement Directorate office in Raipur against the ED raids taking place in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/RdZS1BQxAU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 20, 2023

“Any agency first collects data and only then action is taken. No action is executed with sense of revenge," Sitharaman said today. The finance minister also urged the Congress party to learn to listen while sitting in the Parliament.

Similarly critical comments also came from other BJP leaders, with party leaders countering that this hints at the opposition party's link with the graft as it has always stood with the corrupt.

“The probe agency is doing it works and digging up fresh revelations. And it is the Congress, the ring leader of the corrupt cabal, which is in pain. Its leaders are holding press conferences in the state and in Delhi to extend solidarity with the corrupt. This conclusion can be drawn that the Congress is linked to this corruption," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)