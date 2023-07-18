‘Not Vivah movie’: Netizens quip as woman asks internet to choose from pool of prospective grooms from ‘TCS, Byju’s…'2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST
The post mentioned 14 men, working with various organisations like Byju's, Accenture, Deloitte, Unacademy, Tata Consultancy Services among others. Occasionally did the woman also indulge in publicising a physical feature of the prospective groom, she presumably did not like.
A viral confession by a 29 year old woman has caught the attention of netizens on social media. The confession is made by a 29 year old female, who has a undergraduate degree in Commerce.
"29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose," she wrote, followed by the companies, salary and location of the men.
The woman also mentioned that currently she is not working.
The salaries of the men ranged from ₹14 lakh to ₹45 lakh per annum. Some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte and TCS.
One Twitter user questioned the fact that the woman is not working and commented,"30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet"
"I can give in writing, each of these guys are in touch with at least 56 girls like her, and they don't even talk, because they don't have time. Stalking Profiles doesn't count. Also, Age, Salary, & Skin Colour details are always inflated and mostly fake; just like resumes," another user wrote.
One another Twitter user wrote, “Most of the girls on twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once".
Some commented on the woman's profile and said, “A person completes B.Com by the age of 21-22yrs, I'd be more interested in what she did in the last 7 years. If she was working on something, doing some job, however low paying it might be, it seems acceptable".
“Are you people expecting to find true love in arranged marriage or what 😂 arrange marriage system is like a market place where men are valued on the basis of their income & women on the basis of their looks. It's brutal & nothing like vivah movie. So kindly adjust to reality." quipped another.