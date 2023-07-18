A viral confession by a 29 year old woman has caught the attention of netizens on social media. The confession is made by a 29 year old female, who has a undergraduate degree in Commerce.

Why was the degree relevant? Well the confession post was made by the woman stating her degree, her age and the fact that she is talking to fourteen men on matrimonial site, hoping to find a husband among them. She goes on to describe the men individually, by their annual income, the company they work for and the their place of residence. The woman asks netizen to help her choose one from among the fourteen. Needless to say this did not go down well among netizens. Social media widely shared a screen grab of the confession post and shared funnier outtakes from it. Let's first take a look at the confession post

"29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose," she wrote, followed by the companies, salary and location of the men.

The post mentioned 14 men, working with various organisations like Byju's, Accenture, Deloitte, Unacademy, Tata Consultancy Services among others. Occasionally did the woman also indulge in publicising a physical feature of the prospective groom, she presumably did not like.

The woman also mentioned that currently she is not working.

The salaries of the men ranged from ₹14 lakh to ₹45 lakh per annum. Some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte and TCS.

One Twitter user questioned the fact that the woman is not working and commented,"30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet"