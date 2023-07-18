A viral confession by a 29 year old woman has caught the attention of netizens on social media. The confession is made by a 29 year old female, who has a undergraduate degree in Commerce.
A viral confession by a 29 year old woman has caught the attention of netizens on social media. The confession is made by a 29 year old female, who has a undergraduate degree in Commerce.
Why was the degree relevant?
Why was the degree relevant?
Well the confession post was made by the woman stating her degree, her age and the fact that she is talking to fourteen men on matrimonial site, hoping to find a husband among them.
Well the confession post was made by the woman stating her degree, her age and the fact that she is talking to fourteen men on matrimonial site, hoping to find a husband among them.
She goes on to describe the men individually, by their annual income, the company they work for and the their place of residence. The woman asks netizen to help her choose one from among the fourteen.
She goes on to describe the men individually, by their annual income, the company they work for and the their place of residence. The woman asks netizen to help her choose one from among the fourteen.
Needless to say this did not go down well among netizens. Social media widely shared a screen grab of the confession post and shared funnier outtakes from it.
Needless to say this did not go down well among netizens. Social media widely shared a screen grab of the confession post and shared funnier outtakes from it.
Let's first take a look at the confession post
Let's first take a look at the confession post
"29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose," she wrote, followed by the companies, salary and location of the men.
"29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose," she wrote, followed by the companies, salary and location of the men.
The post mentioned 14 men, working with various organisations like Byju's, Accenture, Deloitte, Unacademy, Tata Consultancy Services among others. Occasionally did the woman also indulge in publicising a physical feature of the prospective groom, she presumably did not like.
The post mentioned 14 men, working with various organisations like Byju's, Accenture, Deloitte, Unacademy, Tata Consultancy Services among others. Occasionally did the woman also indulge in publicising a physical feature of the prospective groom, she presumably did not like.
The woman also mentioned that currently she is not working.
The woman also mentioned that currently she is not working.
The salaries of the men ranged from ₹14 lakh to ₹45 lakh per annum. Some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte and TCS.
The salaries of the men ranged from ₹14 lakh to ₹45 lakh per annum. Some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte and TCS.
One Twitter user questioned the fact that the woman is not working and commented,"30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet"
One Twitter user questioned the fact that the woman is not working and commented,"30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet"
"I can give in writing, each of these guys are in touch with at least 56 girls like her, and they don't even talk, because they don't have time. Stalking Profiles doesn't count. Also, Age, Salary, & Skin Colour details are always inflated and mostly fake; just like resumes," another user wrote.
"I can give in writing, each of these guys are in touch with at least 56 girls like her, and they don't even talk, because they don't have time. Stalking Profiles doesn't count. Also, Age, Salary, & Skin Colour details are always inflated and mostly fake; just like resumes," another user wrote.
One another Twitter user wrote, “Most of the girls on twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once".
One another Twitter user wrote, “Most of the girls on twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once".
Some commented on the woman's profile and said, “A person completes B.Com by the age of 21-22yrs, I'd be more interested in what she did in the last 7 years. If she was working on something, doing some job, however low paying it might be, it seems acceptable".
Some commented on the woman's profile and said, “A person completes B.Com by the age of 21-22yrs, I'd be more interested in what she did in the last 7 years. If she was working on something, doing some job, however low paying it might be, it seems acceptable".
“Are you people expecting to find true love in arranged marriage or what 😂 arrange marriage system is like a market place where men are valued on the basis of their income & women on the basis of their looks. It's brutal & nothing like vivah movie. So kindly adjust to reality." quipped another.
“Are you people expecting to find true love in arranged marriage or what 😂 arrange marriage system is like a market place where men are valued on the basis of their income & women on the basis of their looks. It's brutal & nothing like vivah movie. So kindly adjust to reality." quipped another.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.