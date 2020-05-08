The Telangana government has issued orders imposing ₹1000 fine for those not wearing a mask in public places. "In order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, it shall be mandatory for everyone to wear a face cover/mask in public places. Each violation shall attract a fine of Rs.1,000, an order issued by the state government on Thursday said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today held a meeting with state's health minister through video conference over coronavirus situation.

Keeping the pandemic in view, chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier extended the lockdown till 29 May.

While permitting certain activities, the orders said no movement of any person shall be permitted for any purpose other than accessing emergency medical care during the period from 7 pm to 7 am and no shops or establishments except hospitals and pharmacies would remain open after 6 pm.

Private offices, including IT and ITES, can operate with upto 33 per cent strength in red zones, with the remaining people working from home. However, they can operate fully in orange and green zones.

All construction activities are permitted in rural areas, orange and green zones. However, in red zones, which include GHMC area, only sites where in-situ workers are available shall be permitted.

Meanwhile, 15 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Telangana, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,122, the state Health Department said. Among the new cases, three people have a travel history to Mumbai.





