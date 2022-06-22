Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Not willing to continue as chief minister: What Uddhav Thackeray said in 10 points

Not willing to continue as chief minister: What Uddhav Thackeray said in 10 points

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray virtually addresses the people of the state, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 06:14 PM ISTLivemint

  • Will be happy if another person from Shiv Sena succeeds me as CM if I quit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said

Amid rebellion in Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed public on Wednesday. Here's what he said in 10 points:

- Will be happy if another person from Shiv Sena succeeds me as CM if I quit

- Not willing to continue as chief minister. "If any MLA does not want me to continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri"

- Ready to quit even as Shiv Sena chief; let those disgruntled MLAs come forward and demand so

- I have kept letter of my resignation as chief minister ready; willing to resign as CM this very moment

- Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as chief minister

- I am surprised and shocked because if Congress and NCP said that I shouldn't be CM then it's different, but today., Kamal Nath also said I should be CM. But when my own people (MLAs) don't want me, what can I say?

- Will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as CM

- Getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde. They are claiming that they were forcibly taken away

- Have nothing to worry till the Shiv Sainiks are with me

- Shiv Sena can't be separated from Hindutva

